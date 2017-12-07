Spooner (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Coyotes, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Haggerty further notes that an IR stint could be in store for the team's 2010 second-round (45th overall) draft pick. Between Spooner's latest ailment and an undisclosed malady that erased a month of games starting in mid-October, Spooner has been limited to 10 contests this season. He assumes a man-advantage role when healthy, but has yet to mark the scoresheet in that special teams situation this year. Fortunately for the B's, rookie left winger Jake DeBrusk (upper body) is ready to return from an injury of his own.