Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Aims for return Thursday
Kuraly (concussion) hopes to return to action Thursday against the Panthers.
Kuraly practiced Monday in a non-contact jersey, so while he'll miss Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, he could return to action Thursday, barring any setbacks. In Kuraly's absence, Joakim Nordstrom is in line to continue to work on the Bruins' fourth line.
