Kuraly (concussion) will play Thursday against the Panthers.

In his return to action Thursday, Kuraly will rejoin Noel Acciari and Chris Wagner, reuniting the Bruins' hard-to-play-against fourth line. For his part, Kuraly has notched six goals and 17 points in 63 games, numbers that keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats. Still, the effectiveness of the trio he works on has been a key ingredient in Boston's recent surge, while allowing coach Bruce Cassidy to confidently roll out four lines on a consistent basis.