Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Back in action
Kuraly (concussion) will play Thursday against the Panthers.
In his return to action Thursday, Kuraly will rejoin Noel Acciari and Chris Wagner, reuniting the Bruins' hard-to-play-against fourth line. For his part, Kuraly has notched six goals and 17 points in 63 games, numbers that keep him off the radar in most fantasy formats. Still, the effectiveness of the trio he works on has been a key ingredient in Boston's recent surge, while allowing coach Bruce Cassidy to confidently roll out four lines on a consistent basis.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...