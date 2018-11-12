Kuraly collected his third point of the season during a 4-1 win over the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Kuraly was going for an easy dump-in when Vegas goalie Malcolm Subban came out too far to play the puck, allowing Jeremy Lauzon to score his first career goal and Kuraly to tally a rare assist. The Bruins' fourth-line center also put up three shots and four hits during the contest.

