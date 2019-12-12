Kuraly tied the game at two in an eventual 3-2 loss to the Capitals on Wednesday.

The game only stayed tied for 1:49 before John Carlson scored the game-winning-goal for Washington. The goal gives Kuraly three on the season for a total of 11 points in 32 games. If he manages to keep this pace, Kuraly will top his career high of 21 points set last season.