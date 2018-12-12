Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Bruises bodies in victory
Kuraly threw a game-high six hits in a 4-3 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.
Kuraly's 66 hits on the season put him third on the Bruins in hits behind fellow fourth liners Chris Wagner and Noel Acciari. The 25-year-old center has only four points on the season and doesn't pick up enough peripheral stats to be worth owning in anything but the deepest fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...