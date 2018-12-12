Kuraly threw a game-high six hits in a 4-3 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Kuraly's 66 hits on the season put him third on the Bruins in hits behind fellow fourth liners Chris Wagner and Noel Acciari. The 25-year-old center has only four points on the season and doesn't pick up enough peripheral stats to be worth owning in anything but the deepest fantasy leagues.