Kuraly scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

This was Kuraly's first goal since Nov. 6 versus the Senators. The fourth-line center has earned three points over the first two games of the Bruins' current road trip, which ends Sunday in Minnesota. The 32-year-old has a total of three goals, nine points, 47 shots on net, 33 hits, 22 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 32 appearances.