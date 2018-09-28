Kuraly (lower body) centered the Bruins' third line at Friday's practice.

As the regular season approaches Kuraly is a roster lock, but it has yet to be determined if he opens the coming campaign on the Bruins' third or fourth line. He's a candidate to replace Riley Nash as the team's third-line pivot, but rookies Trent Frederic and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson are also in the mix for that job. At 6-foot-2, 213 pounds, Kuraly brings a good mix of size and energy to the table and while he does have some untapped offensive potential, the 25-year-old's statistical ceiling will remain modest as long as he's entrenched in a bottom-six role.