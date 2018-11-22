Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Collects third assist
Kuraly assisted on a Chris Wagner goal early in the third in an eventual 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Wednesday.
It was a rare fourth-line contribution for the Bruins as their offense has been top heavy to start the season. Kuraly now has four points on the season, on pace to match last season's total of 14.
