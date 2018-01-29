Prior to the NHL's All-Star break, Kuraly recorded three goals and eight points to go along with 27 PIM in 47 games for the Bruins.

Per the Boston Herald, the 25-year-old is third on the Bruins with 97 hits. While his role as the team's No. 4 center doesn't carry much fantasy upside, Kuraly has cemented a steady role at the NHL level, manning the middle of a solid trio that makes it easy for coach Bruce Cassidy to consistently roll out four lines.