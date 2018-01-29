Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Continues to work as No. 4 center
Prior to the NHL's All-Star break, Kuraly recorded three goals and eight points to go along with 27 PIM in 47 games for the Bruins.
Per the Boston Herald, the 25-year-old is third on the Bruins with 97 hits. While his role as the team's No. 4 center doesn't carry much fantasy upside, Kuraly has cemented a steady role at the NHL level, manning the middle of a solid trio that makes it easy for coach Bruce Cassidy to consistently roll out four lines.
More News
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Logs enhanced minutes•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Records assist against San Jose•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Logs helper Saturday•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Practices with Baby B's•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Sinks two goals to help B's avoid elimination•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Recalled on emergency basis•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...