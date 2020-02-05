Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Dishes helper in return
Kuraly ended Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Canucks with an assist, four shots and five hits.
Kuraly was a healthy scratch for Saturday's win over the Wild, but returned to the lineup on Tuesday. It was the first time Kuraly was a healthy scratch since Nov. 26, 2018, as he has been a consistent role player for the Bruins since he joined for the 2016 playoffs. This season Kuraly is on pace to set a new career-high in points, with four goals and 18 points in 53 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.