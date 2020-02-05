Kuraly ended Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Canucks with an assist, four shots and five hits.

Kuraly was a healthy scratch for Saturday's win over the Wild, but returned to the lineup on Tuesday. It was the first time Kuraly was a healthy scratch since Nov. 26, 2018, as he has been a consistent role player for the Bruins since he joined for the 2016 playoffs. This season Kuraly is on pace to set a new career-high in points, with four goals and 18 points in 53 games.