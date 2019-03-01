Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Exits due to injury
Kuraly exited Thursday's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay due to an undisclosed injury, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Kuraly suffered the injury when he was leveled by the Lightning's Braydon Coburn behind Tampa Bay's net. The specific nature of his issue has yet to be revealed, but another update on his status should surface prior to Saturday's matchup with New Jersey.
