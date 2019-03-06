Kuraly (concussion) is probable for Thursday's game against the Panthers.

With Kuraly on track to re-join his usual linemates Noel Acciari and Chris Wagner on Thursday, look for Joakim Nordstrom to move up in the team's lineup as a result of the upper-body injury suffered by Marcus Johansson on Tuesday. Through 63 games, Kuraly has notched six goals and 17 points, while working on the B's reliable fourth line.

