Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Expected back Thursday
Kuraly (concussion) is probable for Thursday's game against the Panthers.
With Kuraly on track to re-join his usual linemates Noel Acciari and Chris Wagner on Thursday, look for Joakim Nordstrom to move up in the team's lineup as a result of the upper-body injury suffered by Marcus Johansson on Tuesday. Through 63 games, Kuraly has notched six goals and 17 points, while working on the B's reliable fourth line.
