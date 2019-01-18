Kuraly scored his fifth goal in 13 games to cap off a 5-2 win over the Blues on Thursday.

While the goal did come with the Blues' net empty, Kuraly has still had an impressive streak since mid-December. Over his last 109 games, Kuraly had only seven goals but seems to have found the scoring touch the Bruins wanted out of him when they gave him the third-line center job to open the season.