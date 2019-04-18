Kurally (hand) will be a game-time decision for Game 5 versus the Maple Leafs on Friday.

Coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters, "If he's healthy, he'll go in," so there shouldn't be any concern about him serving as a healthy scratch once given the all-clear. The center missed the last 12 games due to his hand problem and figures to bump either Chris Wagner or Joakim Nordstrom from the lineup whenever he returns.