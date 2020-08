Kuraly (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Monday's Game 5 matchup with Boston, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Kuraly already missed the last two games due to his undisclosed issue and could be in line to spend a third in the stands. Prior to getting hurt, the Ohio native garnered three points in his previous 10 contests, including a shorthanded goal. If the center is sidelined, it would open up a spot in the roster for Jack Studnicka or Anders Bjork to play.