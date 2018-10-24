Kuraly and the Bruins' penalty killers held the opposition to one-for-five on the power play during Tuesday's 4-1 win against the Senators.

Kuraly centered the second penalty-killing unit on top of his usual fourth-line center minutes as the Senators only managed to convert one of their five power-play opportunities. He also added three shots, a hit, and a block in the victory.

