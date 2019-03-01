Bruins' Sean Kuraly: In concussion protocol
Kuraly has been placed in the NHL's concussion protocol.
The report notes that the B's fourth-liner is feeling better after exiting Thursday's game against the Lightning, but he's pretty iffy for Saturday's contest against New Jersey. With that in mind, the team has recalled Peter Cehlarik from AHL Providence.
