Kuraly (groin) was not included among Bruins President Cam Neely's injury report, per Conor Ryan of MassLive.com.

Kuraly ended the season with a groin issue but didn't require surgery. The 26-year-old center garnered 23 points in 69 games last season but may be hard-pressed to reach the 20-point threshold given the shortened 2020-21 campaign. The Ohio native will almost certainly start the year in the bottom-six, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.