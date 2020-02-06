Kuraly scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Kuraly has a goal and an assist in two games since serving as a healthy scratch. The 27-year-old forward is up to 19 points, 111 hits and 77 shots on net through 54 contests this season. He's just two points shy of matching last year's career-high output.