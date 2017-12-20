Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Logs enhanced minutes
Kuraly delivered two hits, a shot on goal, and a plus-1 rating in 14:26 of ice time Tuesday against Buffalo.
Kuraly is currently stuck in an eleven-game scoreless rut, but his effectiveness in his role as fourth-line center hasn't diminished in this span. The former Miami University Redhawk owns a plus-2 rating and has put nearly two shots on goal per game during this time -- both impressive numbers for a fourth liner. Even when Kuraly's playing his best, he's unlikely to make a notable fantasy impact outside of the deepest formats.
