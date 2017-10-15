Play

Kuraly recorded an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kuraly, who logged 13:44 worth of ice time in the game, has now logged helpers in back-to-back contests. He's playing well enough to remain in the B's lineup, but in his role as a bottom-six forward for the team, his fantasy upside is limited.

