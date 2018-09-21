Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Lower-body injury surfaces
Kuraly missed practice Friday due to a lower-body injury, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The injury to Kuraly reportedly was sustained during an exhibition game, though it's not clear which one. Boston has a decent amount invested in the pivot, bestowing a three-year extension on the American skater in July, though his annual cap hit of $1.275 million won't break the bank.
