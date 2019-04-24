Kuraly scored a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7 of their first-round series.

After missing the last eight games of the regular season and the first four playoff contests recovering from a broken hand, Kuraly got back into the lineup in Game 5, but it wasn't until Tuesday that he got back onto the scoresheet. The 26-year-old managed only eight goals and 21 points through 71 games this season, and the fourth liner likely won't be a big scoring threat for the Bruins when they take on the Blue Jackets in the second round.