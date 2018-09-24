Bruins' Sean Kuraly: May skate Tuesday
Kuraly (lower body) will "hopefully" take part in Tuesday's practice, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.
The fact that Kuraly has yet to hit the ice and the uncertain about when he might doesn't bode well for his availability Opening Night against Washington. If the center is sidelined Oct. 3, Joakim Nordstrom of Trent Frederic could slot into the lineup.
