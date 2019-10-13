Kuraly picked up an assist along with a shot and two hits in Saturday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.

The goal was pure effort from the Bruins' fourth line. Kuraly started it off win a faceoff win in the offensive zone before Zdeno Chara shot it into a mass of bodies in front of the net. Kuraly chipped the puck to Chris Wagner, who then smacked it to Joakim Nordstrom to score the goal. Despite being on the fourth line, Kuraly has noticeable offensive talent. Last season he scored 21 points in 71 regular-season games before adding 10 more points in 20 playoff games.