Kuraly is in line to be a scratch Monday night against the Maple Leafs.

Through 23 games, Kuraly has just one goal and four points to go along with 15 PIM, so a little time in the press box could help the gritty forward re-set. Despite the modest production to date, the 25-year-old brings a solid mix of size (6-foot-2, 213 pounds) and energy to the table and does have some untapped offensive potential, thanks to his straight-line speed and ability to cycle to the puck down low.