Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Not ready yet
Kuraly (fractured hand) won't play Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Kuraly thus remains in the day-to-day category in advance of Friday's Game 5 on home ice. Upon his eventual return, look for Kuraly to work on the Bruins' fourth line.
