Kuraly scored a goal in 13:40 worth of ice time in Thursday's 5-1 playoff win over Toronto.

In his first game back since suffering an upper-body injury March 27, Kuraly took four shots, while also logging 1:52 worth of shorthanded action. Now that he's back in the mix, look for Kuraly to continue to center the Bruins' fourth line. Note that the 25-year-old has scored three goals in five career NHL playoff games. Meanwhile, in regular season action, Kuraly has six goals in 83 contests to his credit.

