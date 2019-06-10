Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Notches helper
Kuraly produced an assist, two shots and two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 6.
He also produced three hits and two blocked shots in the contest. Kuraly has exploded for two goals and three assists as well as 18 hits over six games in the Stanley Cup Finals.
