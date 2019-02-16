Kuraly registered two assists in Friday's 3-0 victory over the Ducks.

Kuraly had the secondary helper on forward Noel Acciari's first-period goal, and then added the primary assist on winger Chris Wagner's empty-net goal in the third period. He had gone without a point in his last nine outings, but picked up 19 shots, 11 hits and eight PIM over that span. He now has 16 points in 57 games, a new career high.