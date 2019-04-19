Bruins' Sean Kuraly: On track to play
Kuraly (hand) is expected to play in Friday's playoff game against the Maple Leafs.
The Bruins' fourth line could use a spark and Kuraly has the size, speed and puck pursuit ability to provide just that. Assuming Kuraly is a go in Friday's Game 5, Joakim Nordstrom is in line to be the team's healthy scratch. Kuraly is coming off a 2018-19 campaign in which the 26-year-old notched eight goals and 21 points in 71 games, en route to recording a plus-6 rating.
