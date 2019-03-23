Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Out four weeks with fractured hand
Kuraly has undergone surgery for a fractured hand with a recovery timetable of four weeks, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
This injury knocked Kuraly out of Thursday's contest against the Devils when he went to block a shot. Karson Kuhlman has been called up as a reinforcement option, but with the Bruins securing a playoff berth, this technically isn't a season-ender for the former. Kuraly finishes the regular season with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) to complement a plus-6 rating through 71 contests -- all career highs, though he's only logged 154 top-level games to date.
