Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Overtime hero
Kuraly scored a goal in overtime to cap off a late comeback against the Sabres on Saturday, giving the Bruins a 3-2 win.
The fourth liner seems to have found a bit of an outburst recently as he has five points in his last eight games. Kuraly has a slow start, but will likely push past the 14 points he put up as a rookie last season. As of now, he has nine points in 38 games.
