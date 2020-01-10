Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Picks up assist
Kuraly tallied his 13th assist of the season in a 5-4 win over the Jets on Thursday.
The helper came on the Bruins' opening goal when David Pastrnak took a shift with Kuraly and Joakim Nordstrom on the fourth line. Kuraly has had a good season offensively so far with 16 points in 45 games, on pace for a career-high 29 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.