Kuraly tallied his 13th assist of the season in a 5-4 win over the Jets on Thursday.

The helper came on the Bruins' opening goal when David Pastrnak took a shift with Kuraly and Joakim Nordstrom on the fourth line. Kuraly has had a good season offensively so far with 16 points in 45 games, on pace for a career-high 29 points.