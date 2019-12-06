Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Picks up helper
Kuraly picked up an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.
Chris Wagner took Kuraly's pass up the ice and snapped it home short-handed to pull the Bruins within a goal. It was Boston's first short-handed goal of the season and Kuraly's second career short-handed point. The 26-year-old now has 10 points in 29 games.
