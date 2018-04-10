Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Poised to return to action
Kuraly (upper body) centered Tim Schaller and Tommy Wingels at Tuesday's practice.
Kuraly last suited up March 27, but he's poised to rejoin the Boston lineup for Thursday's playoff opener against the Maple Leafs. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder logged just six goals and 14 points in 75 regular-season games with the Bruins, but the 25-year-old's two-way effort and compete level bolsters the team's fourth line heading into the postseason.
