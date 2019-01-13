Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Powers Bruins with three points
Kuraly scored a goal and added two assists in a 3-2 win against the Leafs on Saturday.
It's Kuraly's first three-point game of the season, scoring the game-tying goal after being left alone in the slot and assisting on David Krejci and David Pastrnak's goals. It also gives Kuraly 13 points this season, just one shy of tying last year's total. He's a very effective middle-six winger but his fantasy remains limited given his offensive ceiling and ice time.
