Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Practicing in non-contact garb
Kuraly practiced in a red non-contact jersey Monday.
Kuraly will need to be cleared for contact before he can return to game action, but practicing with the full group rather than just skating solo is a step in the right direction. A Tuesday return against Carolina still appears to be a long shot, but stranger things have happened.
