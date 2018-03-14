Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Provides assist Tuesday
Kuraly logged an assist and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 6-4 victory over Carolina.
The Miami University product provided the primary assist on Matt Grzelcyk's snipe that spurred the Bruins' dramatic comeback in Carolina. While Kuraly isn't much of a factor in fantasy settings with just six goals and 14 points on the year, he's firmly established himself as Boston's fourth-line center with the mix of reliable play, physicality, and skating ability that he brings to the table.
