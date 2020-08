Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Kuraly is "making progress" and is considered questionable for Monday's Game 5 versus the Lightning, Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe reports.

Chris Wagner (undisclosed) has already been ruled out, so the Bruins' fourth line could have a new look in this elimination contest. Par Lindholm has been filling in for Kuraly, but after losing two straight, Cassidy could mix up the lines and opt for Trent Frederic instead.