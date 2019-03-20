Kuraly scored two goals in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

He also added six shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating. Kuraly had gone 22 games without lighting the lamp and only has eight goals -- a career high -- on the season, so describing his performance as a surprise would be an understatement. The 26-year-old will continue anchoring a checking line for the Bruins down the stretch, with a limited fantasy ceiling.