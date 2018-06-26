Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Receives qualifying offer
The Bruins have made a qualifying offer to Kuraly.
Kuraly is a restricted free agent who the Bruins intend to keep around on the heels of a 2017-18 season in which the 25-year-old logged six goals and 14 points in 75 games. Kuraly is thus in line to reprise his fourth-line role with the team, an assignment that doesn't carry much fantasy upside. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder provides a good mix of size and energy and does have some untapped offensive potential, but as long as he's entrenched in a bottom-six role, Kuraly's statistical ceiling will remain modest.
More News
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Two helpers in Game 3 loss•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Notches goal in return to action•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Poised to return to action•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Expected to practice Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Will miss regular-season finale•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Unavailable Saturday, could return Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...