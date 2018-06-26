The Bruins have made a qualifying offer to Kuraly.

Kuraly is a restricted free agent who the Bruins intend to keep around on the heels of a 2017-18 season in which the 25-year-old logged six goals and 14 points in 75 games. Kuraly is thus in line to reprise his fourth-line role with the team, an assignment that doesn't carry much fantasy upside. The 6-foot-2, 213-pounder provides a good mix of size and energy and does have some untapped offensive potential, but as long as he's entrenched in a bottom-six role, Kuraly's statistical ceiling will remain modest.