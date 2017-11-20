Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Records assist against San Jose
Kuraly notched a secondary assist and two hits in 11:11 of ice time during Saturday's 3-1 victory over San Jose.
Kuraly has been averaging 11:45 of ice time to begin the 2017-18 season, and has notched five points in 19 games. The 24-year-old recorded 26 points in 54 games last year in the minors, but since he's locked into Boston's bottom-six at the moment, it would be surprising to see a drastic increase in his point production.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...