Kuraly notched a secondary assist and two hits in 11:11 of ice time during Saturday's 3-1 victory over San Jose.

Kuraly has been averaging 11:45 of ice time to begin the 2017-18 season, and has notched five points in 19 games. The 24-year-old recorded 26 points in 54 games last year in the minors, but since he's locked into Boston's bottom-six at the moment, it would be surprising to see a drastic increase in his point production.