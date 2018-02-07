Kuraly scored a goal and added an assist during Tuesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

This was the first career multi-point showing for the 25-year-old center, and it also snapped a 12-game scoring drought. Kuraly is skating in a depth role (12:03 of ice time per game this season) and not receiving consistent power-play time, so his fantasy upside is capped. He's now collected four goals and 10 points through 51 contests for the campaign.