Kuraly (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's Game 2 against Toronto, NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin reports.

Kuraly is still considered day-to-day with his injured hand, so he'll have to wait for Monday's Game 3 for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Once he's given the green light, the 26-year-old American will likely slot into a bottom-six role for the Bruins.