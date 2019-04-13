Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Remains sidelined
Kuraly (undisclosed) isn't in the projected lineup for Saturday's Game 2 against Toronto, NHL.com's Amalie Benjamin reports.
Kuraly is still considered day-to-day with his injured hand, so he'll have to wait for Monday's Game 3 for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. Once he's given the green light, the 26-year-old American will likely slot into a bottom-six role for the Bruins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...