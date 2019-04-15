Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Remains sidelined
Kuraly (fractured hand) won't play Monday night against the Maple Leafs.
Kuraly has been skating on his own of late and will thus remain in the day-to-day category for now. The energy forward, who last suited up March 21, finished the 2018-19 regular season with eight goals and 21 points in 71 contests.
