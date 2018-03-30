Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Remains sidelined
Kuraly (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against the Panthers.
With Kuraly out, Noel Acciari shifted over to center the Bruins' fourth line in Thursday's win over the Lightning, while Tommy Wingels filled in on the wing. Given that Kuraly did not skate at practice Friday, we'd expect him to miss Sunday's game against the Flyers as well. Beyond that, consider Kuraly day-to-day.
More News
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Set to miss Thursday's game•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Provides assist Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Records first multi-point showing•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Continues to work as No. 4 center•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Logs enhanced minutes•
-
Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Records assist against San Jose•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...