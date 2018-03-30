Kuraly (upper body) will miss Saturday's game against the Panthers.

With Kuraly out, Noel Acciari shifted over to center the Bruins' fourth line in Thursday's win over the Lightning, while Tommy Wingels filled in on the wing. Given that Kuraly did not skate at practice Friday, we'd expect him to miss Sunday's game against the Flyers as well. Beyond that, consider Kuraly day-to-day.