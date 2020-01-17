Bruins' Sean Kuraly: Scores first in 17 games
Kuraly potted his fourth goal of the season in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Thursday.
A shot from the half boards hit off the leg of Penguins' defender Jack Johnson and into the net for the Bruins' first goal of the game. Kuraly hasn't scored since Dec. 11, so he'll be happy to take the lucky bounce. Through 49 games this season Kurlay has 17 points and is second amongst B's forwards with 98 hits.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.