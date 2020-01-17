Kuraly potted his fourth goal of the season in a 4-1 win over the Penguins on Thursday.

A shot from the half boards hit off the leg of Penguins' defender Jack Johnson and into the net for the Bruins' first goal of the game. Kuraly hasn't scored since Dec. 11, so he'll be happy to take the lucky bounce. Through 49 games this season Kurlay has 17 points and is second amongst B's forwards with 98 hits.