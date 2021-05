Kuraly registered a goal on four shots and added three hits Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to New Jersey.

Kuraly hit the scoresheet for the third consecutive game when he beat MacKenzie Blackwood with a shot from the outside of the right faceoff circle, giving the Bruins a 3-2 lead midway through the third period. It was just the fourth goal in 44 games this season for Kuraly, although the 28-year-old has managed to tickle the twine twice in the last three contests.